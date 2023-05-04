close

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Offered in 4K and 8K screens that ranges from 55-inch to 98-inch, the Samsung Neo QLED 2023 series TVs will be available at select online e-commerce platforms and retail stores besides Samsung's own

BS Web Team New Delhi
[L-R] JB Park, President and CEO Samsung Southwest Asia, CH Choi, Corporate Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, and Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship Neo QLED 2023 series televisions in India. Offered in 4K and 8K resolution screens that range from 55-inch to 98-inch, the televisions will be available at select online e-commerce platforms and retail stores besides Samsung’s own online and offline platforms.

Samsung Neo QLED series: Variants and India pricing

The Neo QLED 4K TVs are offered in three variants – QN95C (65-inch and 55-inch), QN90C (85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch), and QN85C (65-inch and 55-inch) – will priced starting at Rs 141,990. The Neo QLED 8K TVs are offered in QN990C (98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75-inch and 65-inch), and QN700C (65-inch) variants at price starting from Rs 314,990.

Samsung Neo QLED series: Introductory offers

Samsung is bundling for free its Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with the select Neo QLED 8K models, and Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with the Neo QLED 4K models. The introductory offers are available for customers until May 25.

Samsung Neo QLED series: Features

The Neo QLED TVs are powered by Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology, which is said to power up to 33 million pixels and deliver a billion colours. Besides, the TVs boast Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit screens with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. Both the Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs are Pantone validated for natural lifelike colours, including shades of skin tone.

Audio is covered by Samsung’s Q Symphony 3.0, which allows TVs’ built-in speakers to work alongside connected soundbar speakers. The built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound pro technology. Besides, there is adaptive sound pro that optimises sound based on room set-up.

The Neo QLED TVs come with built-in IoT Hub with ‘Calm Onboarding’ feature and IoT-enabled sensors for smart home set-up. The Calm Onboarding feature is said to seamlessly sync devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices.

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub powered by its proprietary Tizen operating system. The TVs are CC EAL 6+ certified and boast Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip that is said to encrypt information from connected devices.

The TVs have Amazon Alexa built-in besides Samsung’s own virtual assistant for hands-free operations. These can be accessed through a dedicated mic button on the remote.

As for the gaming-focused features, the Neo QLED 8K TVs support refresh rate of up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected gaming content. Besides, there is an option to select the aspect ratio between 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

