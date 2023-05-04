Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship Neo QLED 2023 series televisions in India. Offered in 4K and 8K resolution screens that range from 55-inch to 98-inch, the televisions will be available at select online e-commerce platforms and retail stores besides Samsung’s own online and offline platforms.

Samsung Neo QLED series: Variants and India pricing

The Neo QLED 4K TVs are offered in three variants – QN95C (65-inch and 55-inch), QN90C (85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch), and QN85C (65-inch and 55-inch) – will priced starting at Rs 141,990. The Neo QLED 8K TVs are offered in QN990C (98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75-inch and 65-inch), and QN700C (65-inch) variants at price starting from Rs 314,990.

Samsung Neo QLED series: Introductory offers

Samsung is bundling for free its Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with the select Neo QLED 8K models, and Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with the Neo QLED 4K models. The introductory offers are available for customers until May 25.

Samsung Neo QLED series: Features

Also Read Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy devices at Unpacked event today: Details iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details Dell G-series gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a arriving in India on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive Keep Your Phone Cool: Step-by-step Guide to prevent explosions this Summer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 may launch earlier than expected

The Neo QLED TVs are powered by Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology, which is said to power up to 33 million pixels and deliver a billion colours. Besides, the TVs boast Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit screens with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. Both the Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs are Pantone validated for natural lifelike colours, including shades of skin tone.

Audio is covered by Samsung’s Q Symphony 3.0, which allows TVs’ built-in speakers to work alongside connected soundbar speakers. The built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound pro technology. Besides, there is adaptive sound pro that optimises sound based on room set-up.

The Neo QLED TVs come with built-in IoT Hub with ‘Calm Onboarding’ feature and IoT-enabled sensors for smart home set-up. The Calm Onboarding feature is said to seamlessly sync devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices.

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub powered by its proprietary Tizen operating system. The TVs are CC EAL 6+ certified and boast Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip that is said to encrypt information from connected devices.

The TVs have Amazon Alexa built-in besides Samsung’s own virtual assistant for hands-free operations. These can be accessed through a dedicated mic button on the remote.

As for the gaming-focused features, the Neo QLED 8K TVs support refresh rate of up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected gaming content. Besides, there is an option to select the aspect ratio between 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9.