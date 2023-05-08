Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

Samsung India is hosting a sale, called Fab Grab Fest, in which it is offering deals and discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, laptops, and accessories. In the sale, Samsung is offering up to 57 per cent discount on select smartphone models in the Galaxy S-series, A-series, M-series, F-series and Flip3. Besides, the company is offering up to 40 per cent off on select Galaxy tablets, accessories and wearables. The offers are available exclusively on Samsung online and Samsung Exclusive stores. Below are the details

Bank offers

On top of the discounts, there are bank offers for additional cashback of up to 14 per cent on HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. There is 10 per cent cashback on the Samsung Axis Bank credit card.

Deals on smartphones

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, and Galaxy F23 smartphones are available at up to 57 per cent discount.

Deals on laptops

The Galaxy Book2, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3, and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are available at a discount of up to 29 per cent.

Deals on tablets, wearables, and accessories

There is a discount of up to 40 per cent on the Galaxy S6 Lite Wi-Fi and Galaxy A8 Wi-Fi tablets, and Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch.

Deals on televisions

There is a discount of up to 45 per cent on the Frame TV, QLED TV, and 43-inch and 55-inch UHD TVs.