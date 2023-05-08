close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

The Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale deals and offers are available exclusively on Samsung online and Samsung Exclusive stores. Below are the details

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Fab Grab Fest

Samsung Fab Grab Fest

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung India is hosting a sale, called Fab Grab Fest, in which it is offering deals and discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, laptops, and accessories. In the sale, Samsung is offering up to 57 per cent discount on select smartphone models in the Galaxy S-series, A-series, M-series, F-series and Flip3. Besides, the company is offering up to 40 per cent off on select Galaxy tablets, accessories and wearables. The offers are available exclusively on Samsung online and Samsung Exclusive stores. Below are the details

Bank offers

On top of the discounts, there are bank offers for additional cashback of up to 14 per cent on HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. There is 10 per cent cashback on the Samsung Axis Bank credit card.

Deals on smartphones

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, and Galaxy F23 smartphones are available at up to 57 per cent discount.

Deals on laptops

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A mixed bag of several hits and some misses

Samsung announces Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Dell G-series gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched

Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

The Galaxy Book2, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3, and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are available at a discount of up to 29 per cent.

Deals on tablets, wearables, and accessories

There is a discount of up to 40 per cent on the Galaxy S6 Lite Wi-Fi and Galaxy A8 Wi-Fi tablets, and Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch.

Deals on televisions

There is a discount of up to 45 per cent on the Frame TV, QLED TV, and 43-inch and 55-inch UHD TVs.

Topics : Samsung Samsung India Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung Galaxy

First Published: May 08 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

Samsung Fab Grab Fest
2 min read

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

ONDC
3 min read

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's losses swell to $540 mn, likely to keep rising

ChatGPT
2 min read

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market in Jan-Mar 2023

Tablet, Slate, Digital Canvas
2 min read
Premium

The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

real estate
6 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon