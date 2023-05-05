close

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

The lime colour will be in addition to the phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available in

BS Web Team New Delhi
Galaxy S23

Samsung announced Galaxy S23 in lime colour

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Friday announced that it will soon launch the lime colour variant of its entry-level smartphone in the premium Galaxy S23 series. The lime colour will be in addition to the phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours that the phone is currently available in.

Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes with three smartphones – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 is a compact smartphone. It sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of adaptive refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz). It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel primary autofocus sensor of an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 12MP dual-pixel camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone is 7.6mm thin and weighs 168g. It boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and back. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface.

Powered by 3,900 mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 support fast wired charging but does not come with charging adapter. It has wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features. As for the price, the Galaxy S23 is available at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The lime colour variant may come in similar storage configurations and pricing.


Topics : Samsung Samsung India Samsung Galaxy smartphones smartphones

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

