Lava O2 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

The Lava O2 is priced at Rs 8,499, but is available at an introductory price of Rs 7,999 on Lava e-store and Amazon India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the O2 smartphone. Priced at Rs 8,499, the Lava O2 smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor. Offered in Majestic Purple, Imperial Green and Royal Gold colours, the smartphone and is now available for purchase on Lava e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
Lava O2: Variants, price, and introductory offers
Priced at Rs 8,499, the Lava O2 smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. As part of the introductory offers, the smartphone is offered at Rs 7,999 on the Lava e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,499
  • Introductory price: Rs 7,999
  • Availability: Lava e-store and Amazon India
Lava O2: Specification
The Lava O2 smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging via USB Type-C charger. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system and boasts a clean user interface.
For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel main sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor in a punch hole design on the front.
Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.
  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: UNISOC T616 Octa-core Processor
  • RAM: 8GB RAM + 8GB virtual RAM
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2
  • Rear Camera: 50MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • Wieght: 200g
  • Thickness: 8.7mm
  • OS: Android 13
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

