Microsoft unveils AI-powered Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 business laptops

The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and feature a dedicated Copilot button

Microsoft Surface Pro 10

Microsoft Surface Pro 10

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Microsoft has announced AI-powered Surface devices for business customers. The new range of Surface products include Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Microsoft said that these devices are the first Surface PCs optimised for AI with a new dedicated Copilot Key on the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro keyboards.
Microsoft Surface for Business: Price
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 10: $1,199.99 onwards
  • Microsoft Laptop 6: $1,199.99 onwards
Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for business: Details
Microsoft said that the new Surface Pro 10 is designed for working professionals who need a versatile device, without compromising on Power. The Surface Pro 10 is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and is the first Intel powered device to support 5G connectivity.
  • Display: 13-inch Anti-reflective touchscreen, 2880x1920 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ support, SDR 600nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 135U / Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165U
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel Graphics
  • RAM: 8GB/ 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Ports: 2 X USB-C with USB 4 /Thunderbolt 4 , Surface Connect Port, Surface Pro Keyboard Port
  • Battery: 47Wh, 45W charging
  • Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Support for Bluetooth LE Audio, Dual Studio Mic with Voice Focus
  • Camera: Full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10.5 MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for business: Details
The Microsoft Laptop 6 is powered by Intel Core Ultra H-series processors and the company says that the laptop has been specially designed with improved thermal capacity.
  • Display: 13.5-inch (2256x1504 resolution) / 15-inch (2496 x 1664 resolution), Anti-reflective touchscreen, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ support, SDR 400nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 135H / Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H
  • Graphics: 8GB: Intel Graphics / 16GB, 32GB or 64GB memory: Intel  Arc Graphics
  • RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5) / 16GB, 32GB or 64GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Ports: USB-C with USB 4 /Thunderbolt 4 , Surface Connect Port, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm audio jack
  • Audio: Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Support for Bluetooth LE Audio, Dual Studio Mic with Voice Focus
  • Battery: 47Wh, 45W charging
  • Camera: Full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

