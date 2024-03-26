Sensex (    %)
                             
OnePlus confirms Nord CE 4 features ahead of April 1 launch: Details here

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 listing page on Amazon India has details related to display, design, charging, processor, RAM, and storage

Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord CE 4 in India on April 1. In a run-up to the launch, the Chinese electronics maker has listed key features of the upcoming smartphone on Amazon India. The listing page has details regarding the processor, colours, material, finish, RAM and storage, charging capabilities, and display. Below are the details:
OnePlus Nord CE 4
OnePlus Nord CE 4 would be offered in two colourways – Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The upcoming affordable smartphone from OnePlus would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 4 would have a slot for a microSD card, which would enabled storage expansion (up to 1TB). However, it has not confirmed the slot type – hybrid slot or dedicated. The hybrid slot enables the use of microSD cards instead of a second SIM, and the dedicated slot opens space for microSD cards alongside dual SIM.
As for the display, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 4 would sport an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the company has confirmed 100W SuperVOOC charging that it said would provide a “day’s power in a 15-minute charge”.
What to expect
The OnePlus Nord CE4 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual-camera set-up on the rear – a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 16MP camera sensor.
Roundup
  • Display: 6.78-inch OLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB (LPDDR4X) + 8GB (Virtual)
  • Storage: 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
  • OS: OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

