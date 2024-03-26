Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

POCO C61 budget smartphone launched at Rs 7,499 onwards: Details here

The POCO C61 will be available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 6,999 onwards, which is limited to first sale only on March 28

POCO C61

POCO C61

Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on March 26 launched in India a budget smartphone in its C-series line. Named the POCO C61, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek G36 system-on-chip. It is offered in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage configurations at Rs 7,499 onwards. It will be available in Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black colours from March 28 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Below are the details:
POCO C61: Price and variants
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,499
  • 6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 8,499
POCO C61: Introductory offer
POCO is offering a limited Rs 500 coupon on a first day sale on both variants. Inclusive of the coupon offer, the POCO C61 will be available at an effective price of Rs 6,999 and 7,999. Important to note, the introductory offer is available only on the first day sale, which kicks off on March 28.
POCO C61: Specifications
The POCO C61 sports a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD of 90Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor together with a depth sensor on the rear, and a 5MP camera sensor on the front. Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone ships with a 10W charger.
  • Display: 6.71-inch HD+ LCD, 90 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor:  MediaTek G36
  • RAM: 4GB and 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB and 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 8MP + Depth
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 10W wired
  • Audio: Single speaker, 3.5mm jack
  • OS: Android 14

Also Read

POCO M6 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

POCO M6 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

POCO X6 Neo with 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display launched: Price, specs

POCO X6 5G series goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

POCO X6 Pro review: Competitively priced performance-centric midrange phone

OnePlus confirms Nord CE 4 features ahead of April 1 launch: Details here

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 business laptops

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini 99 instant camera in India: Know details here

Vivo T3 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launched: Price, specs

OnePlus 12r gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant in India: Details here

Topics : Xiaomi POCO Chinese smartphone smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon