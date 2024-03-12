Nothing Phone 2a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Nothing’s affordable smartphone, the Phone 2a, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro system-on-chip, the smartphone is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is available in black and white colourways on Flipkart and at select retail chain outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Below are the details:
Nothing Phone 2a: Price
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999
Nothing Phone 2a: Introductory offers
The Nothing Phone 2a is available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals, available on Flipkart. In a bundle deal, customers can avail either the CMF Buds (Pro) or the CMF GaN charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. However, this offer is limited to purchase through Flipkart.
The company has announced that customers who place the order by 1:00 pm today are eligible for same-day delivery in 21 cities.
Additionally, Nothing is offering up to one year of Perplexity Pro subscription on purchases made between March 12 – March 19. Important to note, Nothing said, subscription is redeemable at nothing website five days post-delivery of Phone the (2a).
Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz
- Rear camera: 50MP main with optical image stabilisation + 50MP ultra-wide-angle
- Front camera: 32MP
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro
- RAM: 8GB and 12GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging: 45W, wired. No wireless charging
- Software: Android 14
- UI: Nothing OS 2.5
- Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches