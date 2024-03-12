Sensex (    %)
                             
Nothing Phone 2a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Offered in Black and White colour options, the Nothing Phone 2a is available on Flipkart and at select retail chains such as Croma and Vijay Sales

Nothing Phone 2a: Back panel

Nothing Phone 2a

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Nothing’s affordable smartphone, the Phone 2a, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro system-on-chip, the smartphone is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is available in black and white colourways on Flipkart and at select retail chain outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Below are the details:
Nothing Phone 2a: Price
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999
Nothing Phone 2a: Introductory offers
The Nothing Phone 2a is available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals, available on Flipkart. In a bundle deal, customers can avail either the CMF Buds (Pro) or the CMF GaN charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. However, this offer is limited to purchase through Flipkart.
The company has announced that customers who place the order by 1:00 pm today are eligible for same-day delivery in 21 cities.
Additionally, Nothing is offering up to one year of Perplexity Pro subscription on purchases made between March 12 – March 19. Important to note, Nothing said, subscription is redeemable at nothing website five days post-delivery of Phone the (2a).
Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz
  • Rear camera:  50MP main with optical image stabilisation + 50MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 45W, wired. No wireless charging
  • Software: Android 14
  • UI: Nothing OS 2.5
  • Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Topics : Nothing Smartphone sales smartphones Technology gadgets

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

