CMF Neckband Pro by Nothing goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

CMF by Nothing’s Neckband Pro earphones are now available for purchase in India. The neckband style audio accessory was launched alongside the CMF Buds earlier this month. The company said that the Neckband Pro features Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, up to 50dB. The CMF Buds also boasts active noise cancellation, but supports noise reduction by up to 42db.

CMF Neckband Pro: Price, availability and offers

Price: Rs 1,999

Introductory price: 1,799

Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange

The CMF Neckband Pro is now available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Myntra, and at select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

As for the introductory offer, the company is offering the Neckband Pro at a discounted price of Rs 1,799 for a limited period.

CMF Neckband Pro: Details

Weight: 29.6g

Driver: 13.6mm dynamic

Noise Cancelling: Yes, active ANC (up to 50db)

Mics: Five

Codecs: SBC and AAC

Tuning: Nothing

Battery: 220mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)

Protection: IP55

Features: Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, and Find My Earbuds

Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android

CMF Buds: Price and availability

Price: 2,499

Introductory price: 2,299

Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange

Like the Neckband Pro, the CMF Buds are available online on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales. Priced at Rs 2,499, the wireless earbuds are initially offered at an introductory price of Rs 2,299.

CMF Buds: Details