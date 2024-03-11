Sensex (    %)
                             
Xiaomi 14 goes on sale with introductory offers, Ultra up for pre-reserve

The Xiaomi 14 is available for purchase on both online and offline. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available for pre-reserve on the company's website at Rs 9,999, with open sale starting from April 12

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Xiaomi 14 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra on March 7, both the smartphones in the Xiaomi 14 series boast imaging systems co-engineered with German optics entity Leica. While the Xiaomi 14 smartphone is available in India on both online and offline platforms, the Ultra is available for pre-reserve at Rs 9,999. Below are the details:
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Price, Pre-reserve fee and introductory offers
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 99,999
  • Pre-reserve: Rs 9,999
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available for pre-reserve on Xiaomi’s website. On the pre-reserve orders, Xiaomi is bundling camera accessories and committing early deliveries to consumers from April 8. The smartphone will be available on open sale from April 12.
As for the introductory offers, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI and HDFC bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications
  • Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED ProHDR display (3200 x 1440 resolution), 120Hz refresh rates (LTPO), 3000nits peak brightness, 1920Hz PWM dimming
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 512GB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP one-inch type (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP 3.2x telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP 5x Telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP ultra-wide angle (Sony IMX858)
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5300mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (based on Android 14)
  • Durability: IP68, Xiaomi Shield Glass (Front)
  • Colours: Black and White
Xiaomi 14: Price, availability and introductory offers
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 69,999
The Xiaomi 14 is now available for purchase on the company’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and across Xiaomi’s retail channels.
Customers can avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals. Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 24 months on select bank cards.
Xiaomi 14: Specifications
  • Display: 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz, LTPO, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0
  • OS: HyperOS, based on Android 14
  • Rear camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,610 mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless
  • Colours: Black, White, Jade Green
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

