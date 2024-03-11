Sensex (    %)
                             
OnePlus sets Nord CE4 India launch for April 1, confirms colours, processor

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be offered in dark chrome and celadon marble colourways, with the latter inspired by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey special edition

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus on March 11 announced that it will launch the Nord CE4 in India on April 1. In the announcement post, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed the processor details and colourways that the phone will be offered in. OnePlus said the Nord CE4 is poised to redefine the standards of power and performance. The company said it is committed to the ethos of “All Power. All You” for the upcoming smartphone. Below are the details of the OnePlus Nord CE4:
OnePlus Nord CE4: Details
OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. According to the company, with the new processor, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will offer improved CPU performance (up to 15 per cent) and a 20 per cent boost in power efficiency, compared to its predecessor.
OnePlus Nord CE4
Image: OnePlus
Alongside, the company has shared the preview image that shows a flat frame design and a dual camera setup, placed vertically towards the top left corner, on the back. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be offered in Dark chrome and Celadon Marble. OnePlus said that the latter will feature texture-based designs inspired by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey special edition smartphone. For the Dark Chrome colourway, the company said that it will feature a dark coloured back panel with a subtle shiny gradient.
OnePlus Nord CE4: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC wired
  • OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, Alert Slider

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

