OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G first sale today: Everything you need to know

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G first sale

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
The first OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G sales in India are scheduled to begin today. The phone was launched recently alongside OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's starting price is Rs 19,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the OnePlus India website and on Amazon. To get one, customers can visit either platform.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a 108MP main camera, a 120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD, and a Snapdragon 695 processor. Let's look at the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's price, full specs, features, and first-sale offers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Offers and benefits

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The base model has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Another model has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It is priced at Rs 21,999.
On the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, the company has announced bank offers, including an instant discount of 1,000 with an ICICI Bank credit card and EMI purchases made with debit/credit cards. Purchasers will also receive OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 along with the phone. The offer is valid until stock lasts.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the smartphone, which is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
OxygenOS 13, the company's own operating system based on Android 13, powers the phone. There is a 200% ultra-volume mode included. The device has three rear cameras for optics.

A 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera make up the camera system. The phone has a 16MP front-facing camera that can be used for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 5,000mAh battery that can handle 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C charging port. The phone is available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray color options.
Mobile phone | mobile firms in India | mobile users

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

