Samsung Galaxy S23 series sales 1.4 times more than S22 in India

India recorded a 1.4 times more sales of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series compared to S22 series last year

IANS New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
India recorded a 1.4 times more sales of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series compared to its predecessor S22 series last year, the company said on Thursday.

Galaxy S23 Ultra was the top-selling model globally, including in India.

According to the industry, the strong performance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the innovative camera performance of 200 million pixels have succeeded in capturing consumers' hearts.

South Korea recently surpassed 1 million units in sales, offering a variety of local promotion benefits to customers.

"Samsung Electronics' 'Galaxy S23 series is cruising' in major countries around the world, setting a new sales record that surpasses its predecessor, thanks to its overwhelming performance and camera function," the company said in a statement.

Samsung earlier announced the Galaxy S23 Series, which kicked off its global sales on February 17, recorded higher sales worldwide than the previous Galaxy S22 series during the same period.

So far, Samsung Electronics has released the Galaxy S23 series in about 130 countries, including Korea, the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America and India.

With the launch in Japan on April 20, the global launch of the Galaxy S23 series will be completed this month with some countries in the Middle East and Africa, said the company.

Dr T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said last month that premium smartphone market in India is set to grow despite the economic slowdown.

Samsung had notched over 140,000 pre-bookings for its premium Galaxy S23 series in just 24 hours in India, twice the number of pre-bookings it received for Galaxy S22 series last year.

"It is being very well received by Indian customers, especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra in green," Roh told IANS during his India visit.

--IANS

na/

Topics : Samsung | Samsung Mobiles | Samsung Galaxy | Samsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

