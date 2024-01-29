Realme 12 Pro series featuring 3D curved display, telephoto camera launched

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on January 29 launched in India the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ smartphones. The Realme Pro Plus smartphone is offered in Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red colours with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Realme 12 Pro smartphone, on the other hand, is offered in Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige with 8GB RAM standard and 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Realme 12 Pro Plus: Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

Realme 12 Pro: Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Realme 12 Pro series: Offers and availability details

The Realme 12 Pro series smartphones will be available online on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart, and offline at select retail stores. Pre-bookings for the smartphones will commence from January 29 at retail stores and January 30 on online platforms, with open sale commencing from February 6. The Realme 12 Pro Plus in the Explorer Red colour will be available for purchase on February 9.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the Realme 12 Pro series 5G during the early access sale on Realme online store and Flipkart from January 29. Additionally, there is exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,000 available on trade-in deals during this period.

The smartphones will be available with discounts up to Rs 2,000 on select bank cards and a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 12 months during the first sale period from February 6, both online and offline. Trade-in deals with exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,000 will be available during this period.

Realme 12 Pro Plus: Specification

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, 950nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX890) + 64MP Periscope (OmniVision OV64B) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5000mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC charging

OS: Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

Realme 12 Pro: Specification