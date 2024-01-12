OPPO Reno 11 series smartphones launched in India: Specs, price, and more

Chinese Smartphone maker OPPO on January 12 launched in India the Reno 11 series smartphones. The series encompasses OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G and Reno11 5G smartphones. Priced at Rs 39,999 the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is offered in 128GB and 256GB storages, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.

OPPO is offering the Pro model in Pearl White and Rock Grey colours, and the base model in Wave Green and Rock Grey colours. Both smartphones are now available for pre-orders on OPPO online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. The OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G will be available from January 18 and the base variant from January 25.

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G: Prices

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999

OPPO Reno11 5G: Prices

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

OPPO Reno11 series: Introductory offers

OPPO is offering a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail up to Rs 4,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals. On the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, the company is offering a 7.5 per cent cashback on UPI payments.

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G: Specification

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display; 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX890) + 32MP IMX709 telephoto + 8MP (Sony IMX355) ultra-wide-angle

Front Camera: 32MP (Sony IMX709)

Battery: 4,600mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC charging

OS: ColorOS 14 – based on Android 14

Colours: Pearl White and Rock Grey

OPPO Reno11 5G: Specification