Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Touted as its slimmest smartphone, at 7.49mm, the Realme Narzo N53 boasts a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 33W fast wired charging

BS Web Team New Delhi
Realme Narzo N53 (Photo: Realme)

Realme Narzo N53 (Photo: Realme)

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
The Narzo N53 smartphone from Chinese brand Realme will be available for purchase on May 24 at 12 noon, exclusively on Amazon India and Realme online platform. Touted as its slimmest smartphone, at 7.49mm, the smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 33W fast wired charging.
The Realme Narzo N53 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available with introductory offers – Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 coupon on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, respectively.

Realme Narzo N53: Specifications
The Realme Narzo N53 sports a 6.74-inch screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Unisoc T612 chip, the phone comes with 33W fast wired charging, which is said to charge the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery by up to 50 per cent in 31 minutes and achieve a full charge in 88 minutes. As for the camera, the phone sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The phone’s imaging features include night mode, portrait mode, HDR, and more. The Narzo N53 is Realme’s second offering with a mini capsule feature, which displays useful information and options on the screen around the front camera.

The 4G smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with Realme UI 4.0 layered on top. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, loud mono speaker, and dynamic RAM expansion. The smartphone will be available in feather gold and feather black colours.

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

