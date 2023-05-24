The Realme Narzo N53 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available with introductory offers – Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 coupon on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, respectively.

The Narzo N53 smartphone from Chinese brand Realme will be available for purchase on May 24 at 12 noon, exclusively on Amazon India and Realme online platform. Touted as its slimmest smartphone, at 7.49mm, the smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 33W fast wired charging.