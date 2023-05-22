Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone in India. The smartphone is offered in 64GB storage and 128GB storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999. The smartphone will be available online on Samsung shopping platform and select other e-commerce platforms and offline at select retail stores besides Samsung stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 1,000 cashback that brings down the effective cost of the two variants to Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 sports a 6.6-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution. It features a 50-megapixel, paired with an ultra-wide-angle and a macro camera on the back. On the front, the phone sports a 13MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which Samsung said lasts over two days on a single charge.
The Galaxy A14 is based on Samsung Exynos 850 chipset. It boots Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5 interface. Samsung said the Galaxy A14 would receive up to four years of security updates and two OS upgrades. The Galaxy A14 is offered in black, light green and silver colours.
The Galaxy A14 is similar to the Galaxy F14, except the latter is a 5G smartphone. Launched in March, the Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution of 90Hz refresh rate. It boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display. The phone is powered by Samsung Exynos 1330 system-on-chip, which is manufactured on a 5nm process. The Galaxy F14 5G supports the Voice Focus feature and Samsung Wallet, which provides an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents. It is priced at Rs 14,490 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.