close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is offered in 64GB storage and 128GB storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A14

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone in India. The smartphone is offered in 64GB storage and 128GB storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999. The smartphone will be available online on Samsung shopping platform and select other e-commerce platforms and offline at select retail stores besides Samsung stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 1,000 cashback that brings down the effective cost of the two variants to Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 sports a 6.6-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution. It features a 50-megapixel, paired with an ultra-wide-angle and a macro camera on the back. On the front, the phone sports a 13MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which Samsung said lasts over two days on a single charge.

The Galaxy A14 is based on Samsung Exynos 850 chipset. It boots Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5 interface. Samsung said the Galaxy A14 would receive up to four years of security updates and two OS upgrades. The Galaxy A14 is offered in black, light green and silver colours.
The Galaxy A14 is similar to the Galaxy F14, except the latter is a 5G smartphone. Launched in March, the Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution of 90Hz refresh rate. It boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display. The phone is powered by Samsung Exynos 1330 system-on-chip, which is manufactured on a 5nm process. The Galaxy F14 5G supports the Voice Focus feature and Samsung Wallet, which provides an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents. It is priced at Rs 14,490 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

Also Read

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G may come to India Soon; Here is what to expect

Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy devices at Unpacked event today: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G may come to India Soon; Here is what to expect

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

Nokia launches feature phones with in-built UPI functionality: Details here

Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for Phone (2): Details

Topics : Samsung Samsung India Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

Apple
2 min read

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to create stickers within app

WhatsApp
2 min read

Apple releases its first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Apple Inc, Apple
1 min read

Samsung not planning to switch from Google to Bing on its devices: Report

Samsung
2 min read

Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air, more at WWDC

Apple
2 min read
Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read
Premium

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon