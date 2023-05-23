American PC maker Dell on Tuesday launched its 2023 range of XPS series laptops in India. Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the portfolio includes the XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15, and XPS 17. The XPS 15 and XPS 17 boast discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs. The XPS 15 (9530) starts at Rs 2,49,990, the XPS 17 (9730) at Rs 2,99,990, and the XPS 13 Plus (9320) at Rs 1,99,990. The new XPS series laptops will be available for purchase starting May 23 on Dell Exclusive Stores.
"The XPS portfolio is synonymous with sophisticated style because they are designed to be the best. Our new XPS laptops bring together the most elegant design and premium experiences to empower India’s growing creator community to unlock their productivities,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, vice president, and general manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India.
XPS 15
This laptop sports a 15.6-inch 3.5K resolution OLED touchscreen, stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection against scratches and smudges. Audio is covered by quad-speakers – two primary up-firing speakers and two traditional ones on the base. The device supports storage of up to 1TB, and up to 32GB of DDR5 memory.
XPS 17
This laptop has a 17-inch touchscreen. It boasts a 93.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The XPS 17 is offered with 32 GB of DDR5 memory and built-in Dell Performance applications.
XPS 13 Plus
According to Dell, the new XPS 13 Plus is designed to be its most powerful 13-inch XPS yet. The device has a UHD+ resolution display and it comes with a capacitive touch function row. It boasts a glass touchpad with haptics and zero lattice keyboard.