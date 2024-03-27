Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 in Wi-Fi, LTE variants: Details

South Korean Electronics maker Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024, which will be available in select global markets from March 28. The entry-level tablet in Samsung premium Galaxy Tab S-series is offered bundled with an S-Pen, which it said will be useful for both students and working professionals. Below are the details:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024: Variants and availability
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
The tablet is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options. It will be available in select regions from March 28. However, availability and timings will vary depending on the region.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): Details
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) features a metallic body. It is offered in Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink and Mint colours. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch TFT display of WUXGA+ resolution. Samsung said the tablet features symmetrical bezels measuring 9mm on all sides. Audio is covered by a dual-speaker system co-created with AKG and with Dolby Atmos sound.
The tablet is powered by a 7,040mAh battery, which is rated by the company for up to 14-hours of video playback time. Samsung said that the tablet is 7mm thick at its thinnest point and weighs 465g (Wi-Fi model).
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): Specifications
- Display: 10.4-inch TFT, 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+) resolution
- Processor: Quad core 2.4GHz + Quad core 2.0GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB and 128GB
- Battery: 7,040mAh
- Connectivity: LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3
- Rear Camera: 8MP
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Sound: Dual Speakers sound by AKG with Dolby Atmos
- OS: Android 14
- Weight: 465g (Wi-Fi) / 467g (LTE)
- Thickness: 7.0mm
- Colour: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint