Samsung schedules Galaxy A05s smartphone India launch for Oct 18: Details

South Korean electronics maker Samsung’s India arm on October 13 announced the launch of Galaxy A05s smartphone in the country on October 18. The company said the new smartphone in its Galaxy A-series would sport a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

About the camera system, Samsung said the Galaxy A05s main 50MP camera would be capable of taking vivid and rich pictures, even in low light conditions. The company said the Galaxy A05s would come with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. On the front, there would be a 13MP camera sensor.

On the design, Samsung said the Galaxy A05s would embrace a refined build and finish and carry the Samsung’s signature galaxy design legacy. It would be available in light green, light violet and black colours. The launch of Galaxy A05s would coincide with the festive season in India.

Earlier this week, Samsung announced festive season deals and offers on smartphones in its Galaxy A-series. The company is offering instant cashback of up to Rs 3,500 in addition to cashback of up Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Besides, customers can avail up to 14 months equated monthly instalment. These offers are on top of discounted pricing, which is available across Galaxy A-series models including the recently launched Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A54 smartphones.

The premium Galaxy A34 and A54 5G smartphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 and Rs 33,499, a significant drop compared to the launch price of Rs 35,499 and Rs 41,999 respectively. Both the smartphones boast IP67 rating for resistance against water and dust, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy A54 sports a 50MP OIS primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Galaxy A34 features a 48MP OIS main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both smartphones sport a super AMOLED display of up to 120Hz refresh rate.