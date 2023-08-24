South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday launched in India the Odyssey Neo G9 56-inch curved gaming monitor at Rs 225,000. The monitor is touted by the company as world’s first Dual UHD display boasting a 57-inch screen footprint with 1000R curvature. The monitor features DisplayPort 2.1 input, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is available for purchase on Samsung online store, Samsung Shop app, Amazon India, and select retail stores. As for the introductory offers, The Odyssey Neo G9 will be available at a no-interest equated monthly instalment with an instant cart discount of Rs 10,000 on the Samsung E-store between August 24 – August 31, and a discount of Rs 3,500 on select credit and debit cards.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Specifications

The monitor sports a UHD resolution display (7680 x 2160) stretched in 32:9 aspect ratio. It has a 1000R curved design and boasts Samsung’s quantum mini-LED technology with support for VESA Display HDR 1000 specification. The monitor has a DisplayPort 2.1 support, which allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC).

According to Samsung, the monitor has a slim design with Core Lighting+ on the back panel that mimics the game scenes and changes according to the colours on the screen. The monitor comes with an Ergonomic Stand, which would allow users to adjust the monitor’s height or tilt. The display supports picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture to make the most of its large screen footprint.

In terms of connectivity, the Odyssey Neo G9 has DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB Hub. The monitor comes with Auto Source Switch+ feature, which auto detects connected devices and instantly switches to the active source, thus, removing the hassle of manually switching sources every time.