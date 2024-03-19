Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tap-and-Pay: Noise launches watch in partnership with Airtel Payments Bank

Called the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch, the watch has NFC chip for contact less payments at Point of Sale terminals, retail outlets ,and more

Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch

Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian wearable brand Noise has launched a smartwatch in collaboration with Airtel Payments Bank, powered by Mastercard. The smartwatch comes with a Tap-and-Pay feature for contact less payments directly from the smartwatch. The company said that the smartwatch will empower Airtel Payments Bank’s customers to do more with their wearable, making it a one-stop solution for their daily lifestyle needs.
Called the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch, the watch has NFC (near-field communication) chip for contact less payments at PoS (Point of Sale) terminals, retail outlets POS (Point of Sale) terminals, and various other touchpoints.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch: Price and availability
Priced at Rs 2,999, the smartwatch is offered to customers who have savings accounts with Airtel Payments Bank. These customers can purchase the watch from the Airtel Thanks App. New customers are required to open a digital bank account on the Airtel Thanks app, and can then order the smartwatch.
Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch: How to enable payments
The Airtel Payments Bank customers can activate the watch by linking it to their savings bank account via the Thanks App. Once linked, users can start making payments by simply tapping the watch on PoS machines with the Tap-and-Pay facility. Users can make payments up to Rs 25,000 per day using the smartwatch.
Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch: Details
The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT LCD with 550 nits brightness and is available in black, grey and blue colour options. The smartwatch is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and features SpO2 monitoring for measuring blood oxygen levels. In addition to this, the smartwatch comes with other health and productivity features including 130 different sports modes.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

Apple brings double tap to Watch 9 and Ultra 2 with watchOS 10.1: Details

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

OnePlus Watch 2 silhouette shows circular dial, crown, and button: Details

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

OnePlus unveils Watch 2, launch set for February 26 at MWC: Details here

Realme launches Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone at Rs 19,999 onwards: Details

Lenovo Legion series, powered by Intel AI chips, launched in India: Details

Motorola Edge 50 Pro details emerge on Flipkart, launch set for April 3

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition now available in India at Rs 49,999

POCO X6 Neo goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs, more

Topics : Noise smartwatches Airtel payments bank Mastercard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon