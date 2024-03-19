Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Motorola Edge 50 Pro details emerge on Flipkart, launch set for April 3

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display of 144Hz. It is said to boast various AI-powered camera enhancement features

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India on April 3. The company has listed the product page on e-commerce platform Flipkart where it confirmed the launch date and detailed key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. Below are the details:
Motorola Edge 50 Pro: What to expect
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the product listing page on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone will be offered in three Pantone validated colourways – Purple, Black and Silver. While the Purple and Black coloured variants appear to have matte finish back panel design, the Silver colour variant features a metallic finish.
The smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display will have a peak brightness level of 2000nits and will support HDR10+ for content consumption. Motorola has confirmed that the display is the first to get validated by Pantone for colour accuracy.
The Pantone validation continues with the triple-camera set-up on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone, which will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with AI features. Some of these features include adaptive stabilisation, auto-focus tracking, AI Photo Enhancement engine, and more. 
Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Camera: Triple-camera set-up, 50MP primary sensor, telephoto with 6x optical zoom, and ultra-wide-angle with AF
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Charging: 125W wired, 50W wireless
  • Colours: Black, Purple, Silver

Also Read

Motorola launches Moto G34 budget 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Motorola may launch Edge 50 Pro, Fusion phones in India on April 3: Details

Moto Days: Motorola reduces Razr 40 foldable smartphones price by Rs 10,000

Motorola Edge 40 Neo review: Solid contender in midrange smartphone segment

Motorola working to double its exports with focus on North American market

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition now available in India at Rs 49,999

POCO X6 Neo goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs, more

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: Comparing Windows 11-based handheld gaming consoles

Samsung launches Galaxy A55, A35 smartphones in India at Rs 30,999 onwards

MSI Claw handheld gaming device launched in India at Rs 88990: Details here

Topics : Motorola Lenovo Motorola India Motorola phones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12r GenshinIncome Tax DepartmentWorld Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon