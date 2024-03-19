OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition now available in India at Rs 49,999

After the global unveiling at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US in February, the OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition smartphone is now available for purchase in India from 12 pm onwards. Designed in collaboration with video game developer HoYoverse, OnePlus said, the smartphone has a design inspired by the video game character Keqing and comes with a customised operating system. Additionally, the smartphone is offered with a physical collectable gift box.

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition: Price and availability

16GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 49,999

The OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition smartphone will be available on the OnePlus India website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and select OnePlus Experience Stores, starting 12 PM on March 19.

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition: Offers

OneCard customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the smartphone. Additionally, OnePlus is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 9 months with select banks.

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition: What is new

The OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition is offered in Electro Violet colourway, featuring a violet back panel inspired by the video game character Keqing's appearance. The smartphone features an AG matte glass back panel with silvery white feather motifs, and an Electro Element with Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design. The text "KEQING" has also been embedded towards the bottom of the back cover. Similarly, the text has been carved onto the top edge of the smartphone that OnePlus said would reflect light and project the engraving onto the nearby surfaces when illuminated.

The smartphone’s UI has been inspired by the videogame too, featuring elements inspired from the world of Teyvat, the fantasy map where the video game is set in. The UI offers customised app icons, a new charging animation, and a newly designed always-on display that is exclusive to this smartphone.

The company said that the smartphone has been specially optimised for gaming with accelerated game loading and reduced waiting times.

Along with the smartphone, OnePlus has bundled a violet coloured charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB-C charging cable with a violet LED light with the OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition.

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition: Specification