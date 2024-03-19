Sensex (    %)
                             
Lenovo Legion series, powered by Intel AI chips, launched in India: Details

The Legion 7i series starts at Rs 1,77,990 and the Legion 5i series at Rs 1,29,990. Both the models are powered by Intel Core processors paired with NVIDIA RTX graphics

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese PC maker Lenovo on March 19 launched the Legion 7i series and Legion 5i series in India. Both the models in the series encompasses Pro and non-Pro variants, powered by 14th Gen Intel Core processors with NVIDIA RTX graphics. Lenovo said the laptops are co-powered by its LA AI chip for supporting Lenovo AI Engine+, which helps the laptops achieve higher frames-per-second (FPS) while gaming without compromising on the power efficiency. Below are the laptops detail:
Lenovo Legion: Price and availability
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Rs 3,24,990 onwards
  • Lenovo Legion 7i: Rs 1,77,990 onwards
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: Rs 1,57,990 onwards
  • Lenovo Legion 5i: Rs 1,29,990 onwards
All four laptops are available online on Lenovo’s website and select e-commerce platforms. Offline, the laptops are available at Lenovo Exclusive Stores and select retail outlets.
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Specifications
  • Display:16-inch WQXGA display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rates, 500nits peak brightness
  • CPU: 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU
  • RAM: Up to 32GB overclocked DDR5 (2 x 16GB)
  • Storage: Up to 2TB (2 x 1TB) PCIe SSD Gen 4
  • Battery: Up to 99.99Whr
  • Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, Headphone / mic combo jack
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: Specifications
  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rates, 500nits peak brightness
  • CPU: 14th Generation Intel Core 7i-14650HX Processor
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
  • RAM: 16 GB DDR5
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4
  • Battery: 80Wh
  • Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, Headphone / mic combo jack
Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i: Details
These vanilla models are offered with up to Intel Core i9 14900HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Additionally, the devices feature Lenovo’s “Coldfront: Hyper Technology” for managing thermals. Utilising the dedicated AI chips, the laptops support AI application AvatarMaster for customisable 3D digital avatars based on user profiles. Similar to their Pro counterparts, the Legion 7i is powered by a 99.99Wh battery while the Legion 5i laptop has an 80Wh battery. 
The company is offering a three month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the laptops for no additional cost.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

