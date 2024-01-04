Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 13 5G series in India: Price, specs, and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on January 4 launched in India the Redmi Note 13 5G series. The series encompasses the Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G. All three models boast Xiaomi fusion design language.



The top-end Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is offered in Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White with vegan leather finish on back cover on the Fusion Purple colour and glass finish on the other two.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Coral Purple with glass finish across colour variants. The Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G is offered in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black.

The Redmi Note 13 series will be available online on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Xiaomi online store, and offline across Xiaomi retail partners. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 using ICICI cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Prices

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Prices

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G: Prices

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Specification

Display: 6.67-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Specification

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54

Redmi Note 13 5G: Specification