Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 13 5G series in India: Price, specs, and more

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G series encompasses the Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G

Image: Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on January 4 launched in India the Redmi Note 13 5G series. The series encompasses the Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G. All three models boast Xiaomi fusion design language.

The top-end Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is offered in Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White with vegan leather finish on back cover on the Fusion Purple colour and glass finish on the other two.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Coral Purple with glass finish across colour variants. The Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G is offered in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black.
The Redmi Note 13 series will be available online on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Xiaomi online store, and offline across Xiaomi retail partners. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 using ICICI cards.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Prices
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Prices
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G: Prices
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Specification
  • Display: 6.67-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Specification
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54
Redmi Note 13 5G: Specification

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz (refresh rates)
  • Processor:  MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.7) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

