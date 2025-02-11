Business Standard

7 must-have tech gifts for Valentine's Day 2025 that'll wow your loved one

Make this Valentine's Day special by giving special tech gifts to your partner. Here are the 7 best tech gifts for Valentine's Day 2025 for your loved ones

Tech Gift Idea on Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and couples everywhere are gearing up to celebrate love in all its forms. From thoughtful surprises to heartfelt moments, it's the perfect time to make lasting memories.
 
Couples exchange gifts on this day and they want to look for a gift that would be thoughtful and tech-savvy. Well, if you are done with that old idea of giving roses and chocolates, and want to surprise your partner with something unique and modern, we have something for you. 
 
Here are the 7 cute tech gifts to make this special day memorable for your partner.
 

7 best cute tech gifts for Valentine's Day 2025

Personalised phone case

This might look small for a gift but a phone case is a practical gift which is personalised and adds a special touch. You can use the photo of the two of you along with a meaningful quote. This case would work as a reminder of your true love.

Smartwatch

A smartwatch is another good option to gift your loved ones. This watch will not just help you stay active and connected but make you stylish as well. Most of the watches come with smart features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and message notifications.

Smart Ring

A smart ring is also a good gift option to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. This ring is much better than ordinary as it will help you keep track of your health and fitness. There are several good ring options like Galaxy Ring, Noise Luna Ring, etc.

Portable Bluetooth speaker

If your partner is a music enthusiast, a portable Bluetooth speaker is the ultimate gift — letting them carry their favorite beats and set the vibe wherever life takes them. It would be much better if you go for a compact and waterproof option for added convenience.

Digital Photo Frame

Another popular Valentine's Day gift option is a digital photo frame which is loaded with photos of your adventures which will automatically display in a slideshow.

Subscription to a Streaming Service

Everyone loves to watch movies or web series, and if your partner also loves binge-watching then buy them a subscription to a streaming service like Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music. There couldn't be a better gift than this.

Smart Mug

A Smart Mug can be a perfect gift along with your partner's favourite beverage at the perfect temperature. These mugs use technology that maintains a consistent temperature, so their drink is always just right.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

