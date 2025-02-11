Business Standard

PM Modi advocates for 'bias-free' data sets in AI at Paris summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global collaboration to harness AI for economic growth, social transformation, and sustainable development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, calling for global collaboration to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for economic growth, social transformation, and sustainable development. PM Modi stressed on the need to build quality data sets which are "free from biases" to develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency.
 
Co-chairing the event alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi highlighted both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI, advocating for a balanced approach to AI governance.
 
"Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster," PM Modi said. 
 
 
"To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases," he added.

AI as a force for global good

PM Modi further highlighted AI’s growing influence on governance, security, and society. "AI is already re-shaping our polity, our economy, our security, and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century," he said.
 
He outlined AI’s potential to drive progress in sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, making the journey toward the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) “easier and faster.”
 

Five pillars for responsible AI development

To ensure AI’s ethical and transparent growth, PM Modi proposed a five-point agenda:
  1. Pooling global resources and talent for AI innovation
  2. Developing open-source AI systems that foster trust and transparency
  3. Creating high-quality, unbiased data sets for responsible AI training
  4. Democratising AI to develop people-centric applications
  5. Addressing cybersecurity concerns, disinformation, and deepfakes
 
“We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful,” he added.
 

Call for a global AI governance framework

With AI evolving at an unprecedented pace, PM Modi stressed the need for collective efforts to establish global AI governance and standards that uphold shared values and mitigate risks.
 
"AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, we need collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust."
 

Job loss concerns and the need for reskilling

Addressing concerns about AI-induced job losses, PM Modi pointed to historical trends, emphasising that technology transforms work rather than eliminating it.
 
"Loss of jobs is AI’s most feared disruption. But history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes, and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," he said.
  Following his Paris visit, Modi will travel to the United States for a two-day trip to meet with US President Donald Trump. This will mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump assumed office for his second term. 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

