Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy F06 5G phone to be launched on February 12: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G phone to be launched on February 12: What to expect

Samsung said that the Galaxy F06 5G will support 12 5G bands across all telecom operators, improving connectivity and Internet speed

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that it is launching its Galaxy F06 5G smartphone on February 12. The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone in India, aimed at making the technology accessible for more users. The Galaxy F06 5G smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and will feature a unique 'Ripple Glow' finish at the back for a dynamic shimmering effect.
 
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: What to expect
 
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G smartphone will support 12 5G bands across all telecom operators. In addition to enhanced connectivity, this will improve live streaming and video calling experience, while offering faster download speeds.
 
 
The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch display of HD+ resolution for an improved viewing experience. In the camera department, the smartphone will feature a 50MP dual-camera set-up in a newly designed rear camera module that the company calls "Camera Deco." Additionally, the smartphone will feature a sleek design, measuring 8mm at its thinnest point. Samsung said that the Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two colourways: Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.
 
Samsung will also offer several software features on the smartphone such as Knox Vault, Quick Share and Voice Focus. Samsung's Voice Focus feature is aimed at improving voice clarity during phone calls by eliminating background noise in a loud environment. Samsung has also promised four generations of software updates and four years of security updates on the Galaxy F06 5G smartphone.

More From This Section

Instagram Teen account

Meta introduces Instagram for teenagers in India: Check safeguard details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025.

PM Modi advocates for 'bias-free' data sets in AI at Paris summit

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India, France stress on democratised access to AI at Paris summit

Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro apps, Apple

Apple shifts focus to AR glasses after axing Mac-tethered version: Report

Lava Prowatch X

Lava's Prowatch X to be launched on February 15 with these health features

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India 5G technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon