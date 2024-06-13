After EU, Apple could be forced to open ecosystem in Japan, India: Report

Japan has reportedly passed an antitrust law that could force Apple to allow third-party app stores on iPhones in the country. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Japan’s Kyodo News, Japan’s parliament has passed a law on June 12 that will prevent big technology companies like Apple and Google from blocking third-party developers from distributing apps on their platforms.

Reportedly, the law will prohibit Apple and Google from limiting third-party companies from selling and operating apps on their platform outside their respective app stores. Additionally, the law also forces these platform providers to allow app developers to use the payment platform of their choice for charging users rather than forcing them to choose the native option.

These regulations are similar to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which forced Apple earlier this year to allow alternate app stores that it calls “App Marketplaces” to distribute and manage apps on its iPhones in the EU.

Complying to DMA changes, Apple opened up its app store in the region to support alternative payment service providers and link-out to purchase for developers.

With Japan passing similar laws, it is likely that Apple will have to open up its ecosystem in the east Asian market like how it did in the EU.

India, too, has proposed a similar antitrust law that will pose a regulatory challenge for tech firms, laying out strict compliance obligations. Reuters has reported that the Indian government is currently examining a panel's February report that proposed a new "Digital Competition Bill" to complement existing antitrust laws.

These new regulations would likely prohibit big technology companies like Apple, Google, Meta and Amazon from exploiting non-public user data and from favouring their own products or services on their platforms. Additionally, it would also restrict these companies from limiting the user’s ability to download, install or use third-party apps in any way.