Samsung chief Lee discusses cooperation with Meta, Amazon & Qualcomm CEOs

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg invited Jay Y Lee to his home on Tuesday and their discussions spanned AI as well as virtual and augmented reality, Samsung said in a statement

Samsung plans to hold a company-wide strategic meeting around the end of June. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its chairman met with the heads of Meta, Qualcomm and Amazon this week to discuss cooperation and that topics included artificial intelligence, cloud services and chips.

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg invited Jay Y Lee to his home on Tuesday and their discussions spanned AI as well as virtual and augmented reality, Samsung said in a statement.
 
Lee also met with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon to discuss cooperation in semiconductors, including memory chips for Amazon's data centres and cloud services as well as chip contract manufacturing for Qualcomm's mobile processors, Samsung said.
 
The South Korean tech giant plans to hold a company-wide strategic meeting around the end of June which will be informed by Lee's discussions on cooperation with the three US firms, it added.
 
Lee is on a two-week visit to the United States.
 
Samsung has lost ground compared to competitors in chips, especially high-end memory for AI, and its newly appointed head of its semiconductor division has called on staff to pull together to overcome a raft of challenges.
 
Amazon is a key Samsung client for chips and the two firms also work together in various fields such as TV, mobile and content.
Samsung's high-end smartphones use Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile processors, and the companies have recently expanded their partnership to AI-enabled PCs.
 
Meta is also a Samsung chip client and it has worked with Samsung on the South Korean firm's Gear VR headset and foldable smartphones.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

