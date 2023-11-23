AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

Elon Musk confirms that xAI’s chatbot Grok will roll out for X Premium+ subscribers from next week onwards. Commenting on a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said, “Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week.”

Earlier this month, Musk revealed his own artificial intelligence bot to challenge ChatGPT, claiming the prototype is already superior to ChatGPT 3.5 across several benchmarks.

Grok is the first product of Musk’s xAI company and is being developed with data from platform ‘X’. The company said the chatbot is better informed on latest developments than other alternatives that use static datasets for training. It’s also designed to answer “with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak,” according to the official announcement.

Musk has spoken of his ambition to build X beyond its base as a social platform into a do-everything app and Grok would be an essential part of developing that. While xAI is a separate company, it says it intends to work closely with X, Tesla and other businesses.

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT’s voice feature is now available to all users. Initially launched for paid users back in September this year, OpenAI has started rolling out this feature on Android and iOS versions of the app for free users from November 22 . The voice feature allows users to interact and receive responses using a voice assistant instead of text.