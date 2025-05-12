Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI firm Perplexity eyes $14 billion in valuation in fresh funding round

AI firm Perplexity eyes $14 billion in valuation in fresh funding round

Venture capital firm Accel is set to lead the round, the report said. Perplexity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Perplexity AI on WhatsApp

The Nvidia-backed startup provides artificial intelligence search tools that deliver information summaries to users. | File Photo

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity AI is in advanced talks to raise $500 million in a funding round that would value the startup at $14 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
Venture capital firm Accel is set to lead the round, the report said. Perplexity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
The Nvidia-backed startup provides artificial intelligence search tools that deliver information summaries to users, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. 
The rapid evolution of AI chatbots in the past year has driven investor enthusiasm in startups and their offerings, which promise to deliver faster and more detailed responses to user queries. 
 
Reuters had reported in March that Perplexity was in talks to raise between $500 million and $1 billion at an $18 billion valuation.
The company raised funds at a $9 billion valuation last year. 
Apple also reportedly plans to add AI search providers such as Perplexity as search options within its Safari browser -- a move which could put the startup's offerings on display for a large cohort of users.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap May 12

Tech Wrap May 12: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Android Show, Odyssey monitor

Google Android Show IO edition on May 13: Where to watch and what to expect

Google Android Show IO edition on May 13: Where to watch and what to expect

Samsung's Beyond Slim event (Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: From display to battery and camera, what to expect

Google Keep

Google Keep for web gets long anticipated 'rich text formatting' options

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to be launched in India on May 13: What to expect

Topics : Artificial intelligence ChatGPT Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon