AI Impact Summit: 'Acceleration of AI diffusion must to benefit all'

"There was a noticeable shift from innovation-first narratives to trust-by-design thinking. Leaders were more candid about the practical realities of scaling AI: from data readiness and cost of compute to security trade-offs and organisational change. This reflected growing maturity, with the focus moving from pilots to performance and from hype to measurable business value," said Nitin Bhatt, technology sector leader, EY India.

Experts, including Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis, computer scientist Yoshua Bengio, and former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, discussed what they described as the “jagged intelligence” of AI systems — highly capable at complex tasks yet prone to basic errors.