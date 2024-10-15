Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI-led firms report higher growth, outpace peers in revenue, productivity

AI-led firms report higher growth, outpace peers in revenue, productivity

The findings are based on a survey of 2,000 executives across 12 countries and 15 industries, including insights from 200 senior executives based in India

Big Tech, artificial intelligence, California AI bill

The survey indicates that many organizations still face challenges in fully harnessing AI potential. | Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Companies embracing AI-led processes globally are experiencing remarkable growth, surpassing their peers with higher revenue growth and greater productivity, according to a report by Accenture.

In India, the percentage of organisations fully modernised with AI has surged from 8 per cent in 2023 to an impressive 25 per cent in 2024, marking a significant leap in operational efficiency and revenue generation, the report said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The findings are based on a survey of 2,000 executives across 12 countries and 15 industries, including insights from 200 senior executives based in India.

The report, titled "Reinventing Enterprise Operations with Gen AI," highlighted that globally, organisations that have adopted intelligent operations are achieving 2.5 times higher revenue growth and 2.4 times greater productivity than their peers.

 

This trend underscores the transformative power of Generative AI, which has become a catalyst for innovation across various sectors. Notably, 79 per cent of Indian companies reported that their investments in generative AI and automation have met or exceeded expectations, prompting 64 per cent to plan further enhancements by 2026.

Despite these advancements, the survey indicates that many organizations still face challenges in fully harnessing the potential of AI.

More From This Section

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

Cybersecurity jobs jump 14% over past year; Bengaluru tops list: Report

Android

Is your phone at risk? CERT-In reveals vulnerabilities in Android & Chrome

Tech wrap Oct 15

Tech wrap Oct 15: Nothing Phone 2a, JioBharat phones, Realme P1 Speed, more

Passkeys, WhatsApp Passkey, Google Passkeys, Apple Passkeys, How to set up Google Passkey, How to set up Apple passkey, How to setup passkey on android, how to set up passkey on iOS

Soon, you can import and export 'Passkeys' while maintaining encryption

Nothing Community Update event

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30: What to expect

Approximately 64 per cent of companies worldwide struggle with operational readiness, primarily due to inadequate data foundations and a lack of talent reinvention strategies. In India, 58 per cent of executives expressed concerns about their workforce's preparedness for the rapid advancements in AI technology.

Accenture Group's Chief Executive for Operations Arundhati Chakraborty emphasised the urgency for businesses to adapt, and said Generative AI is more than just technology--it requires a mindset change that impacts the entire enterprise.

Most executives understand the urgency of reinventing with generative AI, but in many cases their enterprise operations are not ready to support large-scale transformation.

"...an end-to-end perspective leveraging talent, leading practices and effective collaboration between business and technology teams is essential for intelligent operations," Chakraborty said.

Outlining four key strategies, the report said centralised data governance, talent-first strategy, collaborative innovation, and utilising cloud-based process mining are essential for business leaders aiming to enhance operational maturity.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Govt announces 3 AI CoEs for healthcare, agriculture, sustainable cities

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Over-reliance on AI poses financial stability risks: RBI Governor Das

OpenAI's plan to make artificial intelligence flow like electricity, AI, Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence to light the path at India Mobile Congress

facebook, meta

Skill ministry, Meta partner to launch AI assistant for Skill India Mission

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

AI enables unmatched agility; deployment be guided by regulations: Scindia

Topics : Artificial intelligence productivity Digital technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon