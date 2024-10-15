Business Standard
Soon, you can import and export 'Passkeys' while maintaining encryption

FIDO Alliance has unveiled draft specifications that reportedly establishes the Credential Exchange Protocol (CXP) and Credential Exchange Format (CXF) for transferring passkeys

Passkeys

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

The FIDO Alliance has published new specifications for passkeys that will allow users to import and export them. Passkeys were launched two years ago to replace traditional passwords, offering security key and biometric authentication.
What is FIDO Alliance

The FIDO Alliance describes itself as an open industry association with a focused mission: to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords. To achieve this, the FIDO Alliance encourages the development, adoption, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.

What’s new in FIDO Alliance draft specifications
 

Currently, users are unable to move passkeys between different password managers. However, the specifications announced by the FIDO Alliance will provide a way for users to import and export passkeys. The draft of the new specifications establishes the Credential Exchange Protocol (CXP) and Credential Exchange Format (CXF) for transferring not just passkeys but also other types of credentials, reports 9to5Mac.

The new formats are encrypted, ensuring that credentials remain secure throughout the transfer process. For context, many password managers depend on CSV files to export credentials, which offer lesser security. According to 9to5Mac, 1Password collaborated with the FIDO Alliance on the new specifications and has committed to supporting the new passkey import and export formats as soon as they are released. Google and companies such as Dashlane, Bitwarden, and NordPass have also contributed to the draft. The drafts are yet to be reviewed by the industry before they become available.
Apple is also a part of the FIDO Alliance and was the first to roll out support for passkeys in 2022 with iOS 16. For Apple devices, passkeys are synchronised with other Apple devices via iCloud. Users can authenticate with a passkey on other devices by scanning a QR code with their iPhone.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

