Business Standard
Home / India News / AI enables unmatched agility; deployment be guided by regulations: Scindia

AI enables unmatched agility; deployment be guided by regulations: Scindia

Speaking at the occasion, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin noted that the rise of AI is partly why standards are in the spotlight

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

AI is reshaping contours of how information is stored and processed, the Minister said, adding it is enabling companies and individuals by unlocking unparalleled agility, precision and scalability. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enabling unmatched agility and precision but its deployment must be guided by ethical considerations and robust regulatory framework, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Speaking at the ITUWTSA event, the Minister asserted that governance of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) cannot be an "afterthought" and added that concerns of privacy and bias must be addressed to ensure that these technologies serve as a "force for good."

"... We must address concerns of privacy, of bias and of transparency, ensuring that these technologies serve as a force for good," Scindia said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

AI is reshaping contours of how information is stored and processed, the Minister said, adding it is enabling companies and individuals by unlocking unparalleled agility, precision and scalability.

The Minister emphasised that the digital landscape and tech deployment therefore must be "guided by ethical considerations and robust regulatory framework".

Speaking at the occasion, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin noted that the rise of AI is partly why standards are in the spotlight.

"Standards are more than mere technical specifications," she said, emphasising its importance in innovation and interoperability and for ensuring AI and technology is deployed in a safe manner.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Centre setting up telecom equipment manufacturing zones, says Scindia

Cisco Chennai

Cisco inaugurates manufacturing facility in Chennai; to create 1,200 jobs

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Telcom firms, Scindia discuss AGR, OTP apps exclusion from licensing rules

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

97% of cities, 80% population covered by 5G: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Both Meitei, Kuki must learn to live, co-exist together: Scindia on Manipur

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Artificial intelligence Department of Telecommunications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon