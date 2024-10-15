Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Is your phone at risk? CERT-In reveals vulnerabilities in Android & Chrome

Is your phone at risk? CERT-In reveals vulnerabilities in Android & Chrome

CERT-In has reported serious security issues affecting older versions of Google Chrome, which make users vulnerable to attacks if they visit malicious websites

Android

On the Android side, multiple vulnerabilities have been found across several operating system versions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has raised alarms over critical security flaws identified in Google Chrome and Android devices. These vulnerabilities place millions of users at risk of cyberattacks, highlighting the importance of understanding the threats and taking protective measures.

Google Chrome vulnerabilities

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


CERT-In has reported serious security issues affecting older versions of Google Chrome, which make users vulnerable to attacks if they visit malicious websites. Cybercriminals can exploit these flaws to steal sensitive data or install malware on compromised devices.

The impacted versions of Chrome include:

- Windows and Mac: Versions prior to 129.0.6668.100
 
- Linux: Versions prior to 129.0.6668.89

More From This Section

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Govt announces 3 AI CoEs for healthcare, agriculture, sustainable cities

Tech wrap Oct 15

Tech wrap Oct 15: Nothing Phone 2a, JioBharat phones, Realme P1 Speed, more

Passkeys, WhatsApp Passkey, Google Passkeys, Apple Passkeys, How to set up Google Passkey, How to set up Apple passkey, How to setup passkey on android, how to set up passkey on iOS

Soon, you can import and export 'Passkeys' while maintaining encryption

Nothing Community Update event

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30: What to expect

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on launch day


To mitigate these risks, CERT-In urges users to immediately update their browsers to the latest version. This can be done by navigating to the "About" section in Chrome’s settings.

Android security flaws

On the Android side, multiple vulnerabilities have been found across several operating system versions, including Android 12, 12L, 13, 14, and 15. These flaws are present in various system components, such as those from MediaTek and Qualcomm, which are vital for many Android devices.

If not addressed, these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to run malicious code on the affected devices, leading to potential theft of personal information or full control of the device.

Steps for users to protect themselves

CERT-In advises users to take the following actions:

Google Chrome: Ensure the browser is updated to the latest version (129.0.6668.100 for Windows and Mac, 129.0.6668.89 for Linux).
Android: Regularly check for system updates and apply the latest security patches without delay.

Google has acknowledged these security issues and has begun distributing updates for both Chrome and Android. Android users are particularly advised to install the October security update to ensure their devices remain secure.

With Android’s global user base exceeding three billion, the platform remains a significant target for cybercriminals. Although Google and its partners continuously enhance security, users must remain proactive by keeping their devices up to date to safeguard against potential threats.

Also Read

Huawei Technologies

Huawei's next Android-free HarmonyOS NEXT set to debut next week: Report

Tech wrap Oct 11

Tech wrap Oct 11: Xbox games on Android, Intel Core Ultra 200S series, more

OnePlus 12 Glacial White

OnePlus 13 to feature latest Qualcomm chip, AI, and Android 15 at launch

Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 5G, powered by MediaTek chip, in India soon

Gemini

Google explores placing Gemini AI button on Android lock screen: Report

Topics : Operating System Android Google Chrome smartphone use Online security cybersecurity Qualcomm MediaTek Mobile hacking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon