Amazon plans advertising tier for Prime Video streaming service: Report

Amazon.com is planning to launch an advertising-supported tier of its Prime Video streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Discussions around the ad tier have been going on for several weeks, according to the report, and follows the launch of similar plans by rivals Netflix and Walt Disney.
The streaming industry has been facing a slowdown in new sign-ups as subscribers pull back on discretionary spending amid challenging economic conditions.
The WSJ report also said Amazon was holding discussions with Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global about adding the ad-based tiers of their streaming services through Prime Video Channels.
Amazon, Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Sports coverage on Prime Video already comes with ads.
Also Read
Why a WSJ writer considers BJP 'most important foreign political party'?
Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly
TikTok dismisses reports saying US wants Chinese owners to divest
Most fired tech workers landing new jobs in three months, says report
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski says layoffs coming by April to cut costs
Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month
India could lead global conversations around AI regulation: Sam Altman
66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report
Apple's iOS 17: Check which models will be compatible with new upgrade
Generative AI race creates new commercial models for IT services firms
Amazon shares were more than 3% lower on Wednesday, in line with a weak broader market.