Apple's iOS 17: Check which models will be compatible with new upgrade



But Apple has decided to drop software support for some older models, keeping in mind its growing number of smartphone offerings. The tech giant will be dropping support for iPhone models launched prior to 2018. At this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple showcased its highly-anticipated mixed-reality headset for the first time, and made some hardware and software-related announcements as well. Apple said that it is also going to launch a major update to iOS later this year. The iOS 17 update will introduce many unique features, like personalized call poster, StandBy mode, live voicemail, and improved sticker experience.



iOS 17 will be available for download as a developed beta. Only those users who have a developer account will be able to download the update. The iOS 17 software update will be available for the entire iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone 11 series as well. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X are the three iPhones that will not be supported in the future. Apple said that these phones will not be receiving the new iOS 17 update when it arrives later this year. At the present moment, all three phones are supported with the current iOS 16 releases.



iOS 17 will also have new safety features, a built-in journaling app, a new nightstand mode, redesigned contact cards, better auto-correct, voice transcription, and live voicemail. Older handsets that are compatible with iOS 17 include iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, iPhone SE (2020), and the recent iPhone SE (2022).