close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics through Bluetooth

"Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve"

AP San Francisco
Apple

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.

The two companies behind the iPhone and the software that powers Android phones on Tuesday submitted a proposal to set standards for combatting secret surveillance on Apple's AirTag trackers and similar gadgets. The concept also has the backing of Samsung, which sells the most Android smartphones worldwide, as well as tracking products similar to the AirTag such as Tile, Chipolo, and Pebblebee.

The $30 AirTag has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of lost property. But stalkers have also deployed AirTags and similar products to shadow former love interests and other people who don't realise they are being tracked.

Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve, said Dave Burke, Google's vice president of Engineering for Android.

Apple and AirTag hope to have a plan in place by the end of this year to thwart stealth tracking. The solution would be distributed through software updates to iPhones and Android phones.

Erica Olsen, the senior director of National Network to End Domestic Violence's Safety Net Project, applauded the effort to set an industry standard that she believes will help protect survivors of abusive relationships and other people that have been targets of stealth technology. These new standards will minimize opportunities for abuse of this technology and decrease the burden on survivors in detecting unwanted trackers, Olsen said.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple working on new augmented reality shopping feature on iPhone: Report

Apple, Google launch initiative to curb unwanted location-tracking

New artificial Intelligence tool to turn human brain activity into text

Google pays Rs 1,338 cr penalty to CCI in Android case, ADIF still cautious

Microsoft launches initiatives to empower small, medium businesses in India

Apple releases first 'rapid security' patch to address cybersecurity gaps

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Apple

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:12 AM IST

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics through Bluetooth

Apple
2 min read

Apple, Google launch initiative to curb unwanted location-tracking

Apple
2 min read

New artificial Intelligence tool to turn human brain activity into text

Artificial intelligence
3 min read

Google pays Rs 1,338 cr penalty to CCI in Android case, ADIF still cautious

Google
3 min read

Microsoft launches initiatives to empower small, medium businesses in India

Microsoft
2 min read

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts recommend to selectively buy-the-dip in QSR stocks; here's why

Delivery
3 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon