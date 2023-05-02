close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple releases first 'rapid security' patch to address cybersecurity gaps

Apple has released its first batch of publicly available "rapid security" patches, which are specifically designed to address security vulnerabilities

IANS San Francisco
Apple Inc, Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple has released its first batch of publicly available "rapid security" patches, which are specifically designed to address security vulnerabilities that are currently being actively exploited or pose a significant risk to the safety and privacy of customers.

According to Apple, the 'Rapid Security Responses' deliver important security improvements between software updates.

"Rapid Security Responses are a new type of software release for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They deliver important security improvements between software updates -- for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly," according to Apple's support page.

Customers running iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 will receive the rapid security update.

It will add a letter to the software version once installed, such as iOS 16.4.1 (a), iPadOS 16.4.1 (a), and macOS 13.3.1 (a).

Older versions of Apple's software will not receive the quick security fix.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple's iOS 16.3 beta update adds support for Apple ID security keys

Apple iOS 16: 5G software available for iPhones, but do not update just yet

Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2, watchOS 9.3 operating system update

Apple releases second Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.2 users

Google-owned Youtube is rolling out new advertisement format for Shorts

Google I/O event 2023 will take place on May 10, here's the full details

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a arriving in India on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally due to bug

Samsung bans employees from using AI after spotting ChatGPT data leak

Users' device, by default, allows Rapid Security Responses to be applied automatically and, if necessary, will prompt them to restart it.

To check your device settings on iPhone or iPad -- go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Security Responses & System Files" is turned on.

In Mac -- choose the Apple menu then System Settings and then click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right.

Further, click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Install Security Responses and system files" is turned on.

--IANS

shs/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple cybersecurity

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Apple releases first 'rapid security' patch to address cybersecurity gaps

flights
2 min read

Google-owned Youtube is rolling out new advertisement format for Shorts

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Google I/O event 2023 will take place on May 10, here's the full details

Google
3 min read

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a arriving in India on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive

Screenshot
2 min read

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally due to bug

Twitter
2 min read

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon