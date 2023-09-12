Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.01%)
67131.58 + 4.50
Nifty (-0.12%)
19973.20 -23.15
Nifty Midcap (-2.81%)
40280.45 -1163.75
Nifty Smallcap (-3.60%)
5779.40 -216.00
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
45417.40 -153.30
Heatmap

Nothing Phone (2) software update brings new features, widget, and more

The Nothing OS 2.0.3 firmware update will have new UI elements, pocket mode, a new compass widget, and Zomato app integration in Glyph interface

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nothing Phone 2 is set to get Nothing OS 2.0.3 firmware update soon. The new software update will bring new interface elements, pocket mode, a new compass widget, and Zomato app integration in Glyph progress interface.

The last update that came in July had security fixes, but the new update would be packed with new features. With the update, Nothing Phone (2) users would get a new compass widget that would add to the list of Nothing optimised widgets. Alongside, the device will get a pocket mode feature, which would disable touch controls when the phone is in pocket.

Lastly, the update would enable Zomato app integration in the Glyph progress interface. It would allow the app to display order progress on the back of the phone. It will allow users to see the delivery status without turning the phone over.

Additionally, the OS update will bring screen recorder capture resolution, better Bluetooth connection for stability, NFC stability, and improved haptic feedback.

Nothing Phone (2) was launched in July this year. The Phone (2) sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO for adaptive refresh rate, which dynamically switches between 1Hz-120Hz. Like the predecessor, the Phone (2) has a transparent glass back cover with Glyph interface under it. However, the Glyph interface has been evolved by means of new customisations for the users to get essential information without the constant need to look at the screen.

The new Glyph interface lets users assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps. Besides, the Glyph Interface now serves as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride-hailing app Uber and delivery services from Zomato.

Also Read

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

European Union's enforcer wants big tech players to play by his rules

Apple gets patent for matte black finish on anodised parts: What it means

Apple expected to unveil next gen of iPhones to reverse sales slump

Apple 'Wonderlust' event today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

It's Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in over 2 decades


On top, there are functionalities such as a volume checker, and timer. Nothing has also added a new Glyph Composer feature, which lets users personalise their experience by creating their own unique Glyph ringtones.
Topics : Operating System Nothing Mobile phone Zomato Uber smartphone

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventIND vs SL Playing 11Top Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesAsia Cup 2023 | Colombo Weather ForecastTata GroupAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceRazorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon