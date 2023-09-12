Nothing Phone (2) software update brings new features, widget, and more

Nothing Phone 2 is set to get Nothing OS 2.0.3 firmware update soon. The new software update will bring new interface elements, pocket mode, a new compass widget, and Zomato app integration in Glyph progress interface.

The last update that came in July had security fixes, but the new update would be packed with new features. With the update, Nothing Phone (2) users would get a new compass widget that would add to the list of Nothing optimised widgets. Alongside, the device will get a pocket mode feature, which would disable touch controls when the phone is in pocket.

Lastly, the update would enable Zomato app integration in the Glyph progress interface. It would allow the app to display order progress on the back of the phone. It will allow users to see the delivery status without turning the phone over.

Additionally, the OS update will bring screen recorder capture resolution, better Bluetooth connection for stability, NFC stability, and improved haptic feedback.

Nothing Phone (2) was launched in July this year. The Phone (2) sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO for adaptive refresh rate, which dynamically switches between 1Hz-120Hz. Like the predecessor, the Phone (2) has a transparent glass back cover with Glyph interface under it. However, the Glyph interface has been evolved by means of new customisations for the users to get essential information without the constant need to look at the screen.

The new Glyph interface lets users assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps. Besides, the Glyph Interface now serves as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride-hailing app Uber and delivery services from Zomato.

Also Read Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts 4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year European Union's enforcer wants big tech players to play by his rules Apple gets patent for matte black finish on anodised parts: What it means Apple expected to unveil next gen of iPhones to reverse sales slump Apple 'Wonderlust' event today: How to watch livestream and what to expect It's Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in over 2 decades

On top, there are functionalities such as a volume checker, and timer. Nothing has also added a new Glyph Composer feature, which lets users personalise their experience by creating their own unique Glyph ringtones.