iPhone 16 launch event on September 9: Expected Apple AirPods 2024 lineup

Apple is expected to revamp the existing AirPods lineup by replacing older generation models with two new standard AirPods fourth generation models. At the “It’s Glowtime” launch event for iPhone 16 series, the company might introduce a regular AirPods 4 and an entry-level model to replace second and third generation AirPods from Apple’s lineup. We also might see a new AirPods Max headphone model at this year’s event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This is how the Apple AirPods lineup might look like after September 9- ALSO READ: iPhone 16 launch event on September 9: Expected Apple Watch lineup for 2024

Apple AirPods 4: What to expect

Apple will likely launch not one but two new AirPods 4 models alongside the iPhone 16 series, as reported earlier by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The report suggested that Apple will replace the AirPods 2 with an entry-level AirPods 4 variant, featuring a modern design and improved audio capabilities. The AirPods 2 were launched in 2019 and features an outdated design similar to the original AirPods. Similarly, Apple might replace the 2021 AirPods 3 with a higher-end AirPods 4 variant.

Both new AirPods models are expected to feature a similar design, however, Apple might change the branding of these devices. The higher-end model is expected to keep the AirPods 4 tag, while the entry-level model may get rebranded as “AirPods Lite.”

Both these models are expected to feature new drivers for improved audio, but Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology would likely be limited to the higher-priced model. The entry-level AirPods might also miss out on wireless charging functionality but will likely get a USB-C port for charging, similar to its more expensive counterpart.

AirPods Max 2: What to expect

At the iPhone 16 launch event, Apple might bring the first major update to its headphone, the AirPods Max. Apple might bring some of the audio features that it offers on its AirPods Pro to the AirPods Max, given that the headphones are already priced higher than the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Max 2 is expected to be powered by the H2 chip that powers the AirPods Pro 2 model currently. With more processing capability, Apple might bring features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and more to the AirPods Max.

Adaptive Audio feature dynamically switches between different Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) modes depending on the environment. Meanwhile, the Conversation Awareness function detects an ongoing conversation and lowers the music volume while isolating the voice for more clarity. Other notable features that might get featured on the new model include head-shaking gestures to respond to Siri, voice isolation on phone calls, Personalized Spatial Audio, and more.

No major cosmetic change is expected for the second generation AirPods Max, but Apple might offer new colour options. Additionally, Apple might equip the new AirPods Max with a USB-C port.

New AirPods Pro?

While Apple is likely to revamp the AirPods lineup this year, it is not expected to bring a new top-of-the-line AirPods Pro model. The next generation AirPods Pro is expected to launch in 2025 and not much is known about the improvements it will offer. However, it is likely that Apple will pack-in a new H3 processor for improved audio processing and more.