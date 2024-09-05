Business Standard
iPhone 16 launch event on September 9: Expected Apple Watch lineup for 2024

iPhone 16 launch event on September 9: Expected Apple Watch lineup for 2024

Apple is expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and an improved Apple Watch SE model alongside iPhone 16 series at the September 9 event

Apple watch, smartwatch, Apple watches

Apple Watch Series 9 (Photo: Bloomberg)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple plans on bringing major upgrades to its watch lineup with the new Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and possibly a new Apple Watch SE model. While, iPhone 16 series would likely be the star of the show at the company's “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9, Apple watches are expected to receive notable changes across the board. 

Here is how Apple Watch lineup for 2024 would possibly look like-
Apple Watch Series 10: What to expect

The year 2024 marks the tenth year anniversary of the Apple Watch, and the company reportedly has big changes coming its way. According to media reports, Apple Watch series 10 will feature a larger display on both smaller and bigger sized models. 

The smaller Apple Watch model would likely measure 45mm, up from 41mm last year. Similarly, the larger model is expected to get to 49mm in size, compared to 45mm on Apple Watch Series 9. With bigger displays, Apple is expected to incorporate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for its OLED display, allowing dynamic refresh rate adjustments.

To avoid getting bulkier with its larger sized displays, Apple Watch Series 10 will adopt a new sleek design for its chassis. This change is expected to reduce the thickness of the Apple Watch Series 10 significantly. 

Apart from the cosmetic changes, Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be powered by a new S10 chip. The anticipated S10 chip would likely feature a dedicated Neural Engine (Neural Processing Unit) with improved AI processing capabilities.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to expect

Apple Watch Ultra 3 would likely feature a design similar to its predecessor with little to no changes. However, similar to the Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3 is expected to get better performance and improved AI processing with the new S10 chip. Although Apple isn't anticipated to launch Apple Intelligence features for the Apple Watch right away, the new processor would position the Watch to support AI capabilities in the future.

Additionally, this year’s Apple Watch Ultra might get a minor bump in battery size that might result in slightly better battery life than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from 2023.

New Apple Watch SE: What to expect
Alongside its flagship Apple Watches, Apple might launch a new model of its more affordable Apple Watch SE. 

Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is working on a “rigid plastic” body for the next-generation Apple Watch SE model which could significantly reduce the cost of manufacturing. However, instead of reducing the cost of the Apple Watch SE, the company might offer improved capabilities and better performance. 

The new Apple Watch SE model could be powered by last year's S9 chip. However, it would not be surprising if Apple uses the new S10 chip on its affordable Apple Watch model. Apple might take this step to make the device future-proof, given that the SE models are less frequently updated compared to regular models. With more processing capability, Apple might introduce some advanced features like always-on display and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring.

Apple iPhone Apple event Apple Watch

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

