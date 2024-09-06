Vivo T3 Ultra launching on September 12 with Dimensity 9200+ chip: Details

The smartphone will boast a sleek profile, measuring 7.58mm and will come with IP68 rating for resistance against water and dust ingress. The company said that the smartphone can be submerged 1.5m in water for up to 30 minutes without causing any damage.

Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM, which could be further extended by 12GB using the Extended RAM functionality. Featuring a 5500mAh battery the smartphone will support 80W fast wired charging.

For imaging, Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone will feature a flagship-grade Sony primary camera sensor at the back which is expected to be a 50MP Sony IMX921. It would likely be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera.

While the company has not revealed the pricing of the smartphone, Flipkart’s listing page suggests that it would be priced below Rs 33,000 mark.

Vivo T3 Ultra: Expected specifications