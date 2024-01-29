Microsoft Xbox app for iOS and Android gets touch controls for select games

Microsoft is testing touch controls for its Xbox app for iOS and Android devices, according to a report on The Verge. The touch control would allow users to remotely control their Xbox consoles and play games on their smartphones and tablets without necessitating a wireless controller.

According to the report, Microsoft has started to roll out support for touch controls in the beta version of the Xbox app for both iOS and Android platforms. The company has not confirmed any plans for a public roll out of the new feature. However, it is expected to be available for all users in the coming months.

The Verge reported that the touch controls on the Xbox smartphone app are identical to those on Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service. It provides an on-display overlay to let the user remotely navigate within the Xbox user interface, launch games, and start streaming from the console without having to connect a controller.

Xbox touch controls are already available on Microsoft’s Surface Duo handset with select video game titles. The company has been adding support for touch controls on video games such as Hades, Minecraft Dungeons, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon since it revealed that approximately 20 per cent of Xbox Cloud Gaming users only use touch controls in a report based on data from 2021.

Recently, Apple announced that it would allow video game streaming apps and services on its App Store. This would allow services such as Xbox Cloud Streaming and GeForce Now, which were previously only available on Apple devices via web browser, to have dedicated applications for iOS and iPadOS.