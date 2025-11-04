Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple revamps App Store on web with native design, features: What's new

Apple's revamped web App Store lets users browse apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV, and Vision Pro with curated tabs and a unified design experience

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Apple has launched a redesigned version of its App Store on the web, which gives users a simple and central place to browse apps across all Apple devices. First spotted by 9to5Mac, the update replaces the old static webpage with an interactive design that closely matches the App Store interface on the iPhone and other Apple devices.

Apple’s App Store on web: What’s new

When a user visits “apps.apple.com”, they can now see a full-fledged interface instead of a basic informational page. The new design lets you explore apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and even Vision Pro. Each category has dedicated sections, along with the familiar “Today” tab that highlights featured apps, stories, and curated recommendations.
 
 
While users cannot download apps directly from the website, Apple allows you to open any app listing in the App Store app on your device or share it through a link. This is supposed to make it easier to discover apps while browsing on a desktop or another device and then continue the experience seamlessly on your iPhone or iPad.  ALSO READ: Lenovo launches Visual AI Glasses V1 with displays on both lenses: Details 
The web-based App Store also improves how users can search and explore. Previously, app webpages existed but were hard to find without direct links. Now, users can search for apps, browse top charts and explore categories like productivity, entertainment, games, and more, all within the browser.  
 
Apple’s move brings more visibility and accessibility to its massive app ecosystem. It could also make discovering apps easier for people who prefer browsing on a larger screen or those who want to share apps quickly without opening the App Store app. 
  In related news, Apple has started rolling out the iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhones. The update adds a new Liquid Glass setting, more language options for Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation, and new gesture controls. It also includes stability improvements and several bug fixes. The rollout has begun worldwide and is now reaching users in India.
First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

