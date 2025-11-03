Monday, November 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Nov 3: OnePlus 15, Windows 11 shared audio, Xbox UI on MSI Claw

Tech Wrap Nov 3: OnePlus 15, Windows 11 shared audio, Xbox UI on MSI Claw

OnePlus 15 gaming features. Windows 11 Bluetooth LE shared audio. Xbox full screen UI on MSI Claw. WhatsApp Chat theme on Mac. Vivo Y19s launched. Google Photos trendy templates. Adobe AI tools

Tech Wrap November 3

Tech Wrap November 3

BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

  OnePlus has introduced its in-house OnePlus Gaming Technology, aimed at enhancing mobile gaming speed, smoothness, and responsiveness. The company confirmed that this technology will debut with the upcoming OnePlus 15 series. This indicates that along with the flagship OnePlus 15, launching in India on November 13, the feature could also extend to the expected OnePlus 15R model.
 
  Microsoft is testing a new shared audio feature in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (26220.7051) for Dev and Beta Channel users. As detailed in the Windows Insider blog, this feature—built on Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast—lets a Windows 11 PC stream sound to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, including headphones, earbuds, speakers, or hearing aids. Google has also enabled Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast support in Android 16. 
 

Also Read

OnePlus 15 to debut with new gaming technology

OnePlus 15 to launch with advanced gaming tools on Nov 13: What to expect

Tech Wrap October 30

Tech Wrap Oct 30: OnePlus 15 launch, YouTube TV update, Samsung Internet

OnePlus 15 smartphone (Source: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 15 launches in India on Nov 13: Check expected specs, availability

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 likely to launch in India soon after China debut on October 27

OnePlus' OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

OxygenOS 16 review: OnePlus smarts, Android essentials, and Google AI

  After launching the Xbox full-screen experience on ASUS ROG Ally and Ally X handhelds last month, Microsoft has announced that the feature will now expand to MSI’s gaming handheld lineup. The company said in a press release that the Xbox-style full-screen interface is coming to the MSI Claw through the Windows 11 Insider Preview build. 
  Following the rollout of chat themes on the WhatsApp Business app, the feature is now making its way to the Mac version. As reported by update tracker WABetaInfo, this aims to provide a more uniform chat experience across platforms. With this addition, Mac users will be able to personalise their chat backgrounds, similar to those on iPhone and iPad. The feature is currently available to select beta users and is expected to expand in the coming weeks. 
  Vivo has launched its Y19s smartphone in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. The device includes several AI-based features such as AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from images and AI Photo Enhance for improving image details. 
  Google Photos is rolling out new video editing templates to simplify short video creation. According to Google’s support page, the update expands on the existing Highlight video tool, adding “trendy” templates. These pre-designed layouts help users turn photos and clips into polished videos with minimal editing effort. 
  At its Max conference, Adobe introduced a series of experimental AI tools called “Sneaks,” designed to make creative work across photo, video, and audio editing easier. The company said these early-stage tools can instantly apply an edit made on one frame to an entire video, adjust lighting, and even correct mispronounced words in audio files. 
  Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its next flagship series in late February 2026. As reported by Android Central, citing South Korean outlet Money Today, the Galaxy S26 lineup will debut on February 25, 2026. The series is expected to retain Samsung’s familiar structure of a base, Plus, and Ultra model. 
  Google has confirmed it is experimenting with advertisements inside its AI mode and Gemini-powered AI experiences. During a podcast appearance on Silicon Valley Girl, Robby Stein, Vice President of Product for Google Search, said that the company has started testing ads within the AI-powered Search interface and other AI experiences. 
  OpenAI has announced that users will soon be able to purchase extra credits to generate additional AI videos in Sora. Bill Peebles, the head of Sora, said on X that users can buy “extra gens” once they hit their daily limit. He also noted that the company may lower the free generation limit over time to support user growth. 
  Perplexity will now display images from Getty Images across its AI search and discovery tools as part of a new multi-year partnership. The deal boosted Getty’s shares by five per cent and marks another major licensing agreement between AI startups and media companies aiming to balance innovation with content rights protection. 
  Eyewear company Lenskart is preparing to launch its first pair of AI-powered smart glasses by the end of December, according to people familiar with the matter. Internally known as “B by Lenskart Smartglasses,” the upcoming device is expected to feature AI-based interaction, health insights, and UPI payment functionality. 
  Amazon’s latest round of global layoffs offers a warning for India’s workforce. The e-commerce giant’s reduction of 14,000 corporate roles may not heavily impact its Indian operations directly, but it highlights a broader issue — the growing influence of generative AI on white-collar jobs. As AI tools become more capable, their effect is extending beyond basic programming to higher-skilled professional roles.

More From This Section

MSI Claw 8

After ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds, MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI

Google Photos

Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits: How to use

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026: What to expect

Window 11's Shared audio (preview) settings showing two connected devices

Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

lenskart

Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

Topics : Tech News OnePlus in India Windows 11 Google images

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon