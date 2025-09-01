Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on Sept 9: iPhone 17 series could be expensive

Apple is set to host its next launch event, titled “Awe Dropping”, on September 9 where the iPhone 17 series is expected to make its debut. This year’s lineup could see the introduction of a new “Air” model in place of the “Plus” variant, alongside significant price hikes across the range, reported ET Now.
According to a report by ET Now, the iPhone 17 series – comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max – may be priced as follows in India:
- iPhone 17: from ₹79,900
- iPhone 17 Air: from ₹89,000
- iPhone 17 Pro: from ₹145,000
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: from ₹1,64,900
Apple has not confirmed these prices, which are based on analyst estimates and leaks. If accurate, the iPhone 17 series will be notably costlier than the current iPhone 16 line-up, particularly the Pro models.
iPhone 17 Pro Case design leak
X user Majin Bu has suggested changes to Apple’s clear case for the iPhone 17 Pro. The redesigned case reportedly supports a crossbody strap via dual lanyard cutouts and adopts a partially transparent back with a prominent white panel and Apple logo, replacing the fully clear design. Apple has also prototyped tinted versions, though these are unlikely to be available at launch.
iPhone 17 series: What to expect
- The upcoming iPhone 17 family is expected to feature four models.
- iPhone 17: Aluminium frame, slimmer profile, A19 Bionic processor
- iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-slim 5.5mm design, focused on portability; compromises on battery and camera performance
- iPhone 17 Pro: Titanium build, A19 Pro chip, triple rear camera system with LiDAR, up to 2TB storage
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: Largest display in the line-up, periscope telephoto lens, longest battery life
- Across the range, Apple is likely to continue with Super Retina XDR displays. However, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate is expected to remain exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models.